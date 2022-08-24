Gasoline prices in Russia flat month-on-month in July, statistics service says

MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. Average consumer gasoline prices in Russia in July 2022 were unchanged in comparison with the prices in June, the Federal Statistics Service (Rosstat) reported on Wednesday.

However, gasoline producers increased wholesale prices by 4.7% in July, the agency noted.

In annual terms, consumer prices for gasoline increased by 3.8%, while producer prices decreased by 38.5%.

In July 2022, average consumer prices for motor gasoline in Russia exceeded producer prices by 3.2 times (in July 2021 - by 1.9 times).

In the reporting month, a decrease in consumer prices for gasoline by 0.1% or more was noted in 19 regions of Russia. Most noticeably, it fell in price in the Komi Republic (by 5%).

An increase in prices for motor gasoline was observed in 10 regions. Most of all, it rose in price in the Nenets Autonomous District (by 0.9%). In Moscow over the past period, gasoline prices have not changed, in St. Petersburg - increased by 0.1%.

In July, producer prices for oil decreased by 1.5% month-on-month (compared to December 2021 - by 14.3%), tariffs for its transportation via pipeline increased by 0.9% month-on-month (compared to December 2021 - decreased by 6.5%.