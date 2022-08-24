Iran, Russia to sign gas swap agreement soon — Iran’s Oil Minister

TEHRAN, August 24. /TASS/. an agreement of gas swap suppliers between Iran and Russia will concluded shortly, Oil Minister of Iran Javad Owji said on Wednesday.

"The final agreement on import and gas swap supplies from Russia will be signed in the near future in Moscow between the Russian side and the National Iranian Gas Company," the Minister said, cited by Shana news agency.

Moscow and Tehran agreed upon development of seven oil and gas fields in Iran, Owji said.

"We currently have agreements with Russia on development of seven oil and gas fields," the Minister said. "Talks on fourteen other fields continue," he added.