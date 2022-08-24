Pobeda low-cost airline to start flights from Sheremetyevo airport in November

MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. The Pobeda low-cost airline will start flights from the Moscow-based Sheremetyevo airport in November, the airline said in a statement. The carrier will also continue flights from another Moscow-based airport of Vnukovo.

Pobeda, which is part of the Aeroflot group, will start operating flights from Sheremetyevo Airport from November 2022. In the coming winter season, flights will be serviced at terminal B, the company says adding that part of the Pobeda flights as part of the winter schedule 2022-2023 will be operated from Vnukovo.

The company plans to fly from Sheremetyevo to Kirov, Cheboksary, Kazan, Vladikavkaz, Yekaterinburg, Nizhnekamsk, Perm, Irkutsk, Novosibirsk, Omsk, Ufa, Chelyabinsk, Krasnoyarsk, Tomsk, Barnaul, Astrakhan, Makhachkala, Nalchik, Stavropol, Nazran, Sochi, Kaliningrad, Murmansk, Volgograd, Mineralnye Vody.

In mid-June, the press service of the low-cost airline reported that the management was discussing an option to move from Vnukovo to Sheremetyevo. Back then, a source told TASS, it is likely that the transition was discussed because the service company UTG, which provides handling services in Vnukovo, unexpectedly sent a notice to Pobeda about the termination of the current contract, the new working conditions imply an increase in prices for services by 30-40%.