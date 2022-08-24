Modi to make video address at Eastern Economic Forum, Indian embassy in Russia says

MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi will make a video address at a plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok, a source in the Indian embassy in Moscow told TASS on Wednesday.

"Prime Minister will make a video address at a plenary session of the EEF," he said.

The source did not specify on members of India’s delegation that will participate in the forum in person. "Ambassador [of India to Moscow Pavan Kapoor] will visit the EEF and will probably head the delegation himself," he said.

Earlier, Adviser to Russian President, Executive Secretary of the EEF Organizing Committee Anton Kobyakov said representatives of the Russian ang foreign business from 46 countries had confirmed their participation in the event.

The 7th Eastern Economic Forum will be held on September 5-8 in Vladivostok. This year’s key topic of the EEF will be the development of the Far East and Russia in new economic and geopolitical conditions and the new format of interaction among countries in the multi-polar world. The forum is organized by the Roscongress Foundation. TASS serves as the event’s official photo hosting agency and the information partner.