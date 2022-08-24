Budget performance decent in first six months of 2022 — PM

MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. Performance of the Russian budget is decent during first six months of this year, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Wednesday.

"Despite the strongest external pressure either on individual companies or the economy of our country at large, results are decent overall," the Prime Minister said.

"Russia is confidently coping with external challenges. Revenues gained almost a quarter in the first half of this year in annual terms and totaled more than 14 trillion rubles ($233.9 bln). Expenses were slightly above 12.5 trillion [rubles] ($208.9 bln), that is, they remain at the same level as during first six months of the last year," Mishustin said.