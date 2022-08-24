Moldova hopes Gazprom will let it defer gas payments until year’s end — Deputy PM

CHISINAU, August 24. /TASS/. The Moldovan authorities believe that Gazprom should meet the needs of the Moldovagaz company and grant it a deferral of payments until the end of the year, Deputy Prime Minister Andrey Spinu said on Wednesday.

"Moldovagaz should find a solution through mutual understanding with Gazprom, which is actually a shareholder of Moldovagaz, controlling 65% of the shares. The government has done its best over the past year to ensure timely payments, now it's time for the largest shareholder of Moldovagaz to accept their request for permission to pay later, that is, until the end of 2022," Spinu said on the national television.

Gazprom agreed earlier, as matter of exception, to postpone the advance payment of Moldovagaz for Russian gas supplies in August until September 1.

Nevertheless, official spokesman of the Russian gas holding Sergey Kupriyanov said Gazprom assumes that "the Moldovan side will further perform its contractual commitments in full scope and in time."

The repayment of the debt and timely payments were one of the main conditions on which Gazprom agreed in October 2021 to extend the contract for gas supplies to Moldova for the next five years.

According to the data provided by Moldovagaz CEO, Vadim Cheban, the company paid Gazprom the debt for the July supplies, but asked to defer the advance payment for August until the end of the fourth quarter. The advance payment for August was supposed to be received by the 20th day of the current month.

Cheban also asked the Moldovan authorities to take emergency measures to pay for the current gas consumption after the delay in payment to Gazprom in August.

In early 2022, due to a sharp rise in prices and the intention of the authorities to keep tariffs for the population, Moldovagaz delayed payments to Gazprom several times and received warnings from the Russian company. In such a situation, government intervention and the introduction of a state of emergency in Moldova were required. For his part, Gazprom voiced concerns that the non-payment crisis would repeat.