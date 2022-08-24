Russia’s state foreign debt down a third in H1 2022 — PM

MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. Russia has reduced its sovereign foreign debt by one third during first six months of this year, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Wednesday.

"The amount of the state foreign debt contracted by one third. This is an important component to support the budget system balance," Mishustin said.

Performance of the Russian budget was decent during first six months of this year, the Prime Minister noted. Such results were managed to be achieved owing to prompt measures of the government with proactive support of the President, including on account of a large-scale aid package for the most vulnerable households, small and medium business, systemic companies and the whole range of industries, he added.