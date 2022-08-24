Brent oil surpasses $101 per barrel first time since August 3

MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. The price of futures contract for Brent crude oil with October delivery exceeded $101 per barrel on London’s ICE for the first time since August 3.

As of 11:12 Moscow time, the price of Brent reached $101.18 per barrel (+0.96%). At the same time, futures for WTI crude oil for October delivery rose by 0.94% to $94.62 per barrel.

By 11:29 Moscow time, the price of Brent accelerated growth and was at the level of $101.33 per barrel (+1.11%). Futures for WTI crude oil for delivery in October 2022 rose by 1.07% to $94.74 per barrel.