Canada expands list of Russians under sanctions

OTTAWA, August 23. /TASS/. Canada added Russia’s Avtomatika defense technology company and several dozen Russian nationals into its sanction lists, Global Affairs Canada said on its website.

In particular, ex-defense minister Anatoly Serdyukov and his family, First Deputy CEO of Rostec Corporation Vladimir Artyakov and his family members, President of Kalashnikov Holding Alan Lushnikov and other senior managers were added to the list.

Canada also introduced sanctions against 27 Russian governors.

Canadian authorities will include sixty-two more Russian nationals and a legal entity into sanction lists, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said earlier on Tuesday.