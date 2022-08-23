Ozon keeps turnover growth forecast of 80% in 2022 — CFO

MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. Ozon keeps the forecast of turnover growth by at least 80% in 2022, the Russian online retailer said on Tuesday, citing Chief Financial Officer Igor Gerasimov.

"We continue working on improvements of economic parameters and at the same time maintain our turnover growth forecast of at least 80% in this year," Gerasimov is quoted as saying.

The company presented reporting statements for the second quarter and first six months of 2022 earlier today. Ozon posts the 73% increase in revenues to 122 bln rubles ($2 bln) in the first half of 2022. Losses moved up by 19% to 26.2 bln rubles ($435.7 mln).