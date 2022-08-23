Gazprom expects Moldova to perform contracts in full scope — spokesman

MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. Gazprom assumes the Moldovan side will further perform its contractual commitments in full scope and in time, official spokesman of the Russian gas holding Sergey Kupriyanov said on the air with the Rossiya-24 TV Channel.

"We assume the Moldovan side will subsequently honor its contractual commitments definitely, in full scope and timely," the spokesman said. Moldovagaz, the Moldovan gas distribution company, managed to pay for July supplies only to Gazprom, Kupriyanov noted.

Gazprom agreed earlier, as matter of exception, to postpone the advance payment of Moldovagaz for Russian gas supplies in August until September 1.