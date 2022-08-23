West wants to shy away from serious humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, security chief says

MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. The West intends to continue avoiding providing substantial humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev said.

The Argumenty i Fakty newspaper released previously unpublished excerpts of Patrushev's August 19 speech at a meeting of Security Council Secretaries from Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states in Tashkent on Tuesday; the authenticity of the quotes was confirmed to TASS by the Russian Security Council office.

"We see that the West intends to continue to avoid providing the country (Afghanistan - TASS) with substantial humanitarian aid. They block illegally frozen Afghan assets instead of directing them to humanitarian needs under the UN’s control. It looks cynical that Washington has earmarked half of these funds for the compensation claims of relatives of the victims of the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, in which its known that the Afghan people have nothing to do with," Patrushev stated.

According to his remarks, quoted by the newspaper, taking into account the growing crisis trends on the global food market was caused, among other things, by the unprecedented anti-Russian sanctions, the percentage of the population that is starving in Afghanistan may soon reach a catastrophic point.

The security chief pointed out that the Americans and the British had also created obstacles to restoring the normal work of Afghan financial operators with the international banking system. He called on Washington to immediately unblock the illegally frozen Afghan assets in order to develop social and community projects in Afghanistan.