Another vessel with food products leaves Ukraine’s Chernomorsk — Turkish Defense Ministry

ANKARA, August 23. /TASS/. Another cargo ship carrying food products left the Ukrainian port of Chernomorsk on Tuesday, Turkey’s Defense Ministry told reporters.

"This morning, another vessel left the port of Chernomorsk in Ukraine. Additionally, today three vessels heading from Ukraine and three vessels going to Ukraine will be inspected," the agency noted.

A package of documents geared towards resolving the issue of food and fertilizer supplies on global markets was signed on July 22 in Istanbul. Under the Russia-UN memorandum, the United Nations undertakes to work toward lifting anti-Russian restrictions hampering the exports of agricultural products and fertilizers. Another document envisages a mechanism of exporting grain from Ukraine-controlled Black Sea ports. An agreement between Russia, Turkey, Ukraine and the United Nations provides for the establishment of a four-party coordination center to search ships carrying grain in order to prevent weapons smuggling and avoid any false flag.