Japan to maintain sanctions against Russia over situation in Ukraine — Cabinet

TOKYO, August 23. /TASS/. The government of Japan intends to maintain the sanctions pressure on Russia over the special military operation in Ukraine, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said after the Cabinet meeting on Ukraine led by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

"During the meeting, the Prime Minister ordered to continue diplomatic response to [the situation in Ukraine] in close cooperation with G7 states, including [preservation] of sanctions," he said, adding that further aid to Ukraine has also been discussed.

Meanwhile, no new sanctions measures were discussed, according to Shunichi Suzuki.

Kishida also ordered to take measures to ensure stable supply of energy amid the global price growth, Matsuno noted, adding that the Prime Minister also ordered to work on reinforcement of Japan’s defense capabilities.

Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, who also attended the meeting, said that the cabinet was ordered to ensure protection of Japanese citizens currently staying in Ukraine.

Kishida attended the meeting via video conference. On August 21, he tested positive for Covid. He will remain isolated in his official residence at least until August 31.