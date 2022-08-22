Shell considers legal possibilities for JV with Gazprom Neft — spokesperson

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. Shell is considering possible legal actions in connection with the court’s decision on transfer of Salym Petroleum Development, the joint venture with Gazprom Neft, to the Russian jurisdiction, a Shell’s spokesperson told TASS.

"We are keeping an eye on the situation and assessing legal possibilities for us," the spokesperson said.

Earlier on Monday, the Arbitration Court of the Moscow Region uphold the application of Gazprom Neft for the transfer of Salym Petroleum Development from the Dutch jurisdiction to the Russian jurisdiction.