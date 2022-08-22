Gas prices in Europe above $2,800 per 1,000 cubic meters — exchange data

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. Natural gas prices in Europe ended the trading session on Monday at the level above $2,800 per 1,000 cubic meters, according to ICE data.

September futures at the TTF hub in the Netherlands moved up by 14.5% to $2,880 per 1,000 cubic meters or 280.23 euro per MWh. December futures landed at about $3,000 per 1,000 cubic meters.

Gas prices in Europe are growing on the back of the Gazprom’s report that gas supplies over the Nord Stream pipeline will be completely halted from August 31 to December 2.