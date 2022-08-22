Moldovagaz to ask Moldovan government for extraordinary measures to pay for gas — CEO

CHISINAU, August 22. /TASS/. Moldovagaz will request Moldova’s authorities to take extraordinary measures for current gas payment after being late in payments to Gazprom, CEO of the Moldovan gas distribution company Vadim Ceban wrote on Monday in his Telegram channel.

"Moldovagaz will approach the National Commission for Emergencies of the Republic of Moldova in the near future with a proposal to consider options of solving the issue of paying for natural gas supplies in August and September for purposes of continuous gas delivery to the Republic," the top manager said.

The company repaid the debt for July gas supplies to Gazprom but requested postponement for the August advance payment, Ceban added. The Russian gas holding consented earlier today to defer the payment until September 1.