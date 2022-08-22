Nickname marketplace can be created on Telegram base — founder

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. A marketplace for sale of catchy nickname addresses via auctions can be created on the Telegram messenger base, founder of the messenger Pavel Durov wrote in this Telegram channel.

"Imagine how successful Telegram with its 700 million users could be if we put reserved @ usernames, group and channel links for auction," Durov wrote.

Rate four-letter usernames could also be put to the auction, he said.

"This would create a new platform where username holders could transfer them to interested parties in protected deals - with ownership secured on the blockchain via NFT-like smart-contracts," the Telegram founder noted. "Other elements of the Telegram ecosystem, including channels, stickers or emoji, could later also become part of this marketplace," he said.

The Telegram team is eyeing an opportunity of using TON [The Open Network, the blockchain-based decentralized network - TASS] as the basis for such platform.

"Let’s see if we can add a little bit of Web 3.0 to Telegram in the coming weeks," Durov added.