Russian coal supplies to China’s northeast expanding rapidly, says diplomatic mission

BEIJING, August 22. /TASS/. Russia’s coal supplies to China’s northeastern territories are expanding rapidly, Russia’s Consulate-General in Harbin (the administrative center of Heilongjiang Province) reported on Telegram channel on Monday.

Russia’s coal deliveries to China through the Zabaikalsk-Manchuria railroad checkpoint increased by 200,000 tonnes (18.3%) in seven months of this year in annual terms. Meanwhile over 18,000 vehicles with Russian coal weighing around 1.3 mln tonnes in total have been accepted at the checkpoint year-to-date, according to data provided by Harbin’s office of China Railway.

More than half of the coal supplied through this checkpoint is needed mainly at thermal electric power stations in China’s northeast, according to the Consulate-General. "The demand for Russian hydrocarbons is expected to rise even more as the heating season starts," the report said.

The Zabaikalsk-Manchuria railroad checkpoint is the largest transport hub at the Russian-Chinese border. It operates 24 hours per day, 7 days per week despite the unstable epidemiological situation in the People’s Republic of China, the Consulate-General noted. The volume of cargoes transported in the first half of 2022 totaled around 7.5 mln tonnes.