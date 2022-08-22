Demand, investments needed for robotics industry development in Russia — expert

BEIJING, August 22. /TASS/. The Russian robotics sector requires support of the demand and investments from the government, especially in the environment of foreign sanctions, Board Member of the national association of robotics market participants told TASS after the 7th World Robot Conference in Beijing.

"Support of the demand for robots is what is needed and always needed. If there is the demand, all other technologies will catch up. There is a need to have the market demand for produced robots," Alisa Konyukhovskaya said.

"Investments are the second factor. The demand and investments are key matters required for sector development," the expert said. This was also needed earlier but the problem has become particularly acute due to foreign sanctions and restriction of the access to foreign technologies, she added.