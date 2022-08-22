Rostec strikes deals with Defense Ministry to the tune of $2.2 bln at Army forum

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. Rostec Group companies made contracts totaling over 130 bln rubles ($2.2 bln) at the Army-2022 Forum, CEO of the state corporation Sergy Chemezov told reporters on Monday.

"During the Army Forum, our companies entered into contracts totaling over 130 bln rubles for the supplies of Su-34 planes, Ka-52M and Mi-28NM helicopters, armored machinery such as the BMP-2 [MICV], and T-72B3 and T-80BN tanks, rocket missiles for MLRS and other kinds of weapons, materiel and special machinery during the Army Forum," the chief company executive said.

Government contracts totaling more than 500 bln rubles ($8.1 bln) were signed with defense industry companies or awarded to them during the Army-2022 Forum, Russian Deputy Minister of Defense Alexey Krivoruchko said earlier.

Thanks to the fulfillment of these contracts, Russia’s Armed Forces will receive more than 3,700 new pieces of equipment and more than 100 materiel and special equipment units will be repaired and upgraded, the high-ranking military official said.