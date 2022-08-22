Number of small and medium businesses approaches pre-crisis level, Accounts Chamber says

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. The number of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Russia has reached 5.7 mln, approaching the pre-crisis level, Auditor at Russia’s Accounts Chamber Danil Shilkov said in an interview with TASS.

"In our report we noted the failure to reach the pre-crisis level of 2018-2019 in terms of the number of small and medium businesses that roughly stood at 6 mln SMEs, by the middle of 2021. Despite a certain revival of the sector after anti-COVID restrictions were lifted the trend did not change notably. After the annual revision of the SME register on July 10, 2022, it has around 5.7 mln SMEs," Shilkov explained.

That said, when asked about the influence of anti-Russia sanctions on the SME area, the auditor noted the negative influence, but did not rule out the sector’s adjustment. "An increase in prime cost, including due to growth of prices, the lack of availability of imported products, negatively influences small and medium businesses, same as all other entrepreneurs. How successful the adjustment to new conditions is remains to be seen," he said.