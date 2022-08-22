Over 721,000 tonnes of grain shipped from Ukrainian ports — Turkish defense minister

ANKARA, August 22. /TASS/. At least 721,000 tonnes of grain have been shipped from Ukrainian ports since the start of Joint Coordination Center (JCC) operations, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Monday.

"Delegations of our ministries held talks and signed the agreement. Operations [of the Joint Center] continue as part of this agreement. Grain exported from Ukrainian ports amounted to 721,449 tonnes as of the today morning. I hope this figure will grow further in coming days," Akar said, cited by TRT TV Channel.

Turkey "continues taking efforts that this process does not gear down, and grain cargo is delivered quickly and safely," the Minister added.