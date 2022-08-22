Moldovagaz paid for July gas supplies, requested postponement — CEO

CHISINAU, August 22. /TASS/. Moldovagaz has settled the debt to Gazprom for natural gas deliveries in July but requests postponement of the August advance payment until the end of the fourth quarter, CEO of the Moldovan gas distribution company Vadim Ceban wrote on Monday in his Telegram channel.

"I would like to clarify for avoidance of speculations that Moldovagaz repaid the debt to Gazprom for July deliveries of natural gas. At the same time, due to earlier stated reasons, the company had to request the postponement of payment for August from the primary supplier," Ceban noted.

Moldovagaz had approached Gazprom with a request to postpone August and September payments until the end of the fourth quarter, but did not receive any answer so far, the top manager said last week.

Moldovagaz and Gazprom renewed the gas supply contract for five years in last October. Timely settlements and the debt repayment are among main clauses of the contract.