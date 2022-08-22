Arctic Floating University returns from Franz Josef Land expedition

ARKHANGELSK, August 22. /TASS/. The current year’s second expedition of the Arctic Floating University returned on Friday to Arkhangelsk from a voyage to the Franz Josef Land Archipelago onboard the Mikhail Somov research/survey vessel.

The weather on the archipelago was very favorable for work, and thus the participants managed to conduct studies at all the planned locations, the expedition team’s leader Ludmila Drachkova told TASS.

"We have fulfilled the entire program, even a bit more, since the weather was very favorable," she said. "In my expeditions, it’s been for the first time that we had such favorable conditions: minimum clouds, fogs, still water, clear, without ice, bays, and we haven’t seen bears. We did meet icebergs, but they were not in our way."

The expedition featured 19 participants, including specialists of Rosneft, the Arctic Offshore Scientific-Design Center, the Northern Arctic Federal University, the Lomonosov Moscow State University, the Karpinsky Geology Research Institute, the Severtsov Institute of Ecology and Evolution, the Dokuchayev Institute of Soil Studies, the Timiryazev Institute of Plant Physiology, and of the Russian Arctic National Park. The voyage’s key task was to study the Arctic archipelago’s geological structure to search for bitumen-bearing rocks, that is, the areas where oil and gas could be potentially. "The task was to collect samples for deep research, fresh samples - they will be studied in laboratories," she added.

The scientists have worked at the Graham Bell, the Wilczek Land, the Heiss, the Alger and the Matilda Islands. While the geologists walked long routes inside the island, the other part was working on the coastline to study the soils’ biological activities, the plants - to see whether they had specific enzymes of lipid metabolism, and assessed the sea litter. Practically all the shores are polluted, the team leader said.

Researchers of the Ecology and Evolution Institute have assessed the current state and dynamics of the Atlantic walrus population. This species is listed on the Russian Federation’s Red Data Book, it is an indicator of the Russian Arctic marine and land ecosystems’ stable conditions. The researchers have surveyed rookeries on Cape Ostantsovy on the Heiss Island, on the Matilda Island and on the Graham Bell Island’s peninsula, which is gradually separating from the main island. "There is a wonderful walrus rookery on Cape Ostantsovy, where there are both males and females with cubs. A large rookery is near Graham Bell, there used to be a peninsula, now the bridge has been washed away, and it has become an island," the team leader said. "We have collected a lot of material, even more than we’ve planned."

Cargo deliveries

The Arctic Floating University’s expedition was a part of the Mikhail Somov’s voyage to deliver cargo to meteorology stations in the White, Barents and Kara Seas. The voyage continued for 45 days, from July 5. The vessel has delivered cargo to 36 Arctic stations, and to some of them - new shifts of personnel.

New automatic weather stations have been installed on Cape Zhelaniya (Novaya Zemlya), on the Vilkitsky Island and on the Tambey. The new equipment was brought there under a project to upgrade the Arctic hydrometeorology network. "On Cape Zhelaniya, the station had been working for more than ten years," said Alexey Barakov, Deputy Head of the Northern Department for Hydrometeorology and Environmental Monitoring (Sevhydromet). "On the Uyedineniya Island, we have installed a station, and observations have resumed there after a long break."

At five stations, specialists have installed cellular power plants, and service and construction works have been organized at another few stations.

Sevhydromet’s press service told TASS, the Clean Arctic federal program had joined the expedition onboard the Mikhail Somov with the purpose to clean up and study the Heiss Island’s Krenkel meteorology station. Volunteers of the Clean North - Clean Country movement collected waste on the station’s territory, prepared data for an ecological survey, sampled water to test it for microplastics. Ecological education was one of priority tasks the volunteers faced.

In late August, the Mikhail Somov will sail along the Northern Sea Route towards the Far East.

About Floating University

The Arctic Floating University is a joint project of the Northern Arctic Federal University (NAFU) and the Northern Department for Hydrometeorology and Environmental Monitoring (Sevhydromet). This year, the project is ten years old.