US sanctions policy deals severe blow to ASEAN - Secretary of Russia’s Security Council

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. The US sanctions policy deals a severe blow to the countries of the Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN), which are now forced to buy wheat at inflated prices, Secretary of Russia’s Security Council Nikolay Patrushev said on Monday. He was talking during a consultation with colleagues from ASEAN, which was held via a video link.

"You know what a truly unprecedented crisis Europe is plunging into today. It is caused precisely by the sanctions that the Americans have imposed on their partners to the detriment of themselves," he said.

"The destructive policy of the Americans is also dealing a no less serious blow to the ASEAN countries, which, for example, are now forced to buy wheat at prices many times higher than they were before," he added.

According to Patrushev, in the current conditions, taking into account the actions of the United States and Europe, "there is only one way out - to ensure the financial security of their states, primarily by switching to trade in national currencies."

"Russia has been coming up with relevant initiatives for several years now and has done a lot for their practical implementation, having accumulated solid experience in this area. We will be ready to share our achievements in the field of ensuring economic security with our ASEAN colleagues," the Secretary of the Security Council concluded.