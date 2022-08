MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. The euro exchange rate dropped below $1 for the first time since July, according to Forex Capital Markets.

As of 10:53 am Moscow time, the euro-dollar pair traded at 0.9998, falling to 0.9995 by 11:09 am.

Meanwhile, the dollar exchange rate against the ruble was up by 1.29% at 59.86 rubles, while the euro was up by 0.22% at 59.73 rubles.