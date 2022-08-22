Two vessels with agricultural cargo leave Ukraine — Turkish Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. Two vessels carrying 30,300 tonnes of agricultural products left the Ukrainian port of Chernomorsk on Monday morning, Turkey’s Defense Ministry reported.

The Great Arsenal dry cargo vessel with 25,000 tonnes of wheat is heading to Egypt while the Maranta cargo ship will deliver 5,300 tonnes of corn to Greece.

Their departure had been previously approved by the Joint Coordination Center (JCC) in Istanbul. The exports of agricultural products from Ukraine are transported via a humanitarian corridor controlled by JCC representatives who also inspect each vessel before it enters the Bosphorus. Similar measures are taken with regards to the vessels heading to Ukraine.