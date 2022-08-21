Four ships with agricultural products left Ukraine, says Turkish Defense Ministry

ANKARA, August 21. /TASS/. Four vessels with agricultural products left the Ukrainian ports of Odessa, Chernomorsk and Yuzhny on Sunday morning; they are taking out 33,300 tonnes of foodstuffs, the Turkish Defense Ministry said.

The Da Liang bulk carrier with 14,000 tonnes of sugar beet is bound for the South Korean port of Gunsan. The Filyoz ship carries 5,000 tonnes of vegetable oil, the Kubrosli Y ship has 10,000 tonnes of wheat on board, and The Foyle vessel carries 4,300 tonnes of vegetable oil. All the ships are bound for Turkey.

The departure of the ships was previously approved by the Joint Coordination Center (JCC) in Istanbul. Agricultural products from Ukraine are exported via a humanitarian corridor, which is controlled by representatives of the JCC. They also inspect each vessel before it enters the Bosphorus. Similar measures are applied to empty dry cargo ships bound for Ukraine.

According to the Turkish Defense Ministry, six ships are scheduled to be inspected on Sunday, including five empty ships heading to Ukraine.