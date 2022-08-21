Mitsui to inform Russia about decision to remain in Sakhalin-2 project by end of August

TOKYO, August 21. /TASS/. Mitsui intends to keep its stake in the Sakhalin-2 oil and gas project under the new Russian operator and will formally notify about its decision by the end of August, Nikkei newspaper reports on Sunday, citing sources.

Mitsui believes that no serious changes that may lead to adverse consequences for the business will take place after project management restructuring, the newspaper said. Mitsubishi continues considering the issue of remaining the project participant. The Japanese government requested both companies earlier to positively consider the possibility of remaining in the project.

Mitsui and Mitsubishi have 12.5% and 10% in the Sakhalin-2 project respectively.