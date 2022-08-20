Two ships with agricultural products depart from Ukraine’s Chernomorsk

ANKARA, August 20. /TASS/. Two vessels loaded with agricultural products left the Ukrainian port of Chernomorsk on Saturday morning, the Turkish Defense Ministry said.

The Zumrut Ana ship is carrying 6,300 tonnes of sunflower oil to Venice, and the Ocean bulk carrier with 25,000 tonnes of wheat is bound for the port of Marmara near Istanbul, the ministry said in a statement.

The departure of the two vessels was earlier authorized by the Joint Coordination Center (JCC) in Istanbul. A maritime humanitarian corridor controlled by JCC inspectors is being used for agricultural exports from Ukraine. The JCC has been inspecting every vessel at the entrance to the Bosporus as well as all empty bulk carriers heading off to Ukraine.

Later on Saturday, the JCC will inspect two vessels before their departure for Ukrainian grain, Turkey’s Defense Ministry said.