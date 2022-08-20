Two Japanese companies sign LNG contracts with new Sakhalin-2 operator

TOKYO, August 20. /TASS/. Two Japanese companies signed contracts for purchasing liquefied natural gas (LNG) with a new operator of the Sakhalin-2 oil and gas project, Nikkei newspaper reported on Saturday citing sources.

The newspaper noted that this refers to Tokyo Gas and JERA, a joint venture between Tokyo Electric Power and Chubu Electric Power. The terms of delivery and purchase prices will remain the same as before the changes in the project management structure.

According to Nikkei, at this stage, none of the eight Japanese companies that receiving LNG from Sakhalin-2 has declared its intention to terminate supply contracts.

Earlier, Kyodo agency reported that Japanese corporations Mitsui and Mitsubishi intend to notify the Russian side in early September that they want to retain their shares in the Sakhalin-2 oil and gas project under a new operator.