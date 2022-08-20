S&P raises Ukraine's credit rating from ‘SD’ to ‘CCC+’

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. S&P rating agency upgraded Ukraine's long-term and short-term foreign currency sovereign credit ratings to "CCC+/C" from "SD/SD" with the stable long-term ratings outlook, the agency reported.

According to the agency, Ukraine has completed its problem debt restructuring, but its ability to service debt remains vulnerable and dependent on favorable economic conditions. S&P noted that the Ukrainian government restructured $22.6 bln in Eurobonds and approximately $1.5 bln in government-guaranteed Eurobonds after the required majority of bondholders agreed to defer interest payments for 24 months.

It was reported earlier that international rating agency Fitch upgraded Ukraine's Long-Term Foreign-Currency (LTFC) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to "CC" from "RD".