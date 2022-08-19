Wizz Air removes from sale tickets for flights between Abu Dhabi and Moscow

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. Wizz Air has removed from sale tickets for flights from Abu Dhabi to Moscow and back on its website, a TASS reporter has seen.

Reuters reported earlier that the low-cost airline would resume daily flights between capitals of the United Arab Emirates and Russia from October 3. Booking was opened for such flights on the website until today.

The airline had stopped flights to Moscow from February 27, 2022 and informed clients about the suspension of flights until October 30, 2022 later on.