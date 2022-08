MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. Chief Executive Officer of Gazprom Aleksey Miller discussed gas deliveries to Belarus with Energy Minister of the Republic Viktor Karankevich and Belarusian Ambassador to Moscow Dmitry Krutoy, the Russian gas holding said on Friday.

"In particular, the parties paid attention to progress in preparing the gas transport system on the territory of the Republic to the winter season," Gazprom said.

The meeting was held today in St. Petersburg.