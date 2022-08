MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. Natural gas prices in Europe soared above $2,700 per 1,000 cubic meters, according to ICE data.

September futures at the TTF hub in the Netherlands reached $2,712 per 1,000 cubic meters or 261 euro per MWh.

Gas prices gained more than 8% in total over the trading session.

Gas supplies over the Nord Stream pipeline will be suspended for three days because of the plant repair, Gazprom said earlier today.