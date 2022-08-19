Moscow Exchange plans creating analog to Bloomberg terminal — top manager

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. The Moscow Exchange plans to create an analog to Bloomberg terminal, Managing Director for IT of the Moscow Exchange told TASS in an interview.

"We are attentively studying, how we can replace financial information providers that left the Russian market, because the Exchange has rich experience in that," Andrey Burilov said. "Such product will be in demand," he noted, responding to the question whether the platform plans to deliver an analog to Bloomberg terminal.

"When foreign vendors left, we were not highly upset. On the contrary, we saw an opening niche because we exactly act as the provider such information and have almost all required ingredients: prices across the wide range of instruments, reference information for traded instruments, MOEX Dealing terminal and many other things," the top manager said.

The Moscow Exchange is currently studying potential partners and suppliers for this product and is interacting with a number of companies providing analytical data. "The question is how to select it properly, transmit, search, and so on. We will start from Russian sources and then we will look at foreign ones, depending on the demand. It is important to understand that the product is used," Burilov said. "Many can show quoted prices but interaction is needed and we see our task in that. Consider the chat, for example - everyone left to Telegram but it is short of professional instruments for communication. The Moscow Exchange has such experience. We even ‘unlocked’ an in-house app and plan to adapt it to current requests of clients. Companies also approach us that say they can provide the data flow, and we look at the extent of being useful for them," the top manager added.

Bloomberg suspended operations in Russia and Belarus earlier and notified clients from these countries about disconnection from company’s terminals.