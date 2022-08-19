Russians set four-year record amount of currency transfers to foreign banks in June

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. Amid the strengthening ruble and eased limits on transfers overseas, Russians deposited 266.1 bln rubles in foreign banks in June, or $4.65 bln under the average exchange rate of that month (57.2 rubles to the dollar), which is a record volume in foreign currency since the beginning of 2018, according to figures released on the website of the Bank of Russia.

In the previous month, Russians deposited 99.6 bln rubles ($1.6 bln) in foreign banks, the regulator said. Based on the statistics published on the Central Bank’s website, which includes the earliest data for 2018, June’s result turned out to be a record, if calculated in dollars.

Meanwhile, this February, Russians deposited 331.6 bln rubles in foreign banks, though the average exchange rate of the dollar was 77.2 rubles in that month, meaning the amount of deposited funds in dollars equaled $4.3 bln, which is below June’s level.