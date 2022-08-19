Sales on Wildberries by EAEU-based companies quintupled in 1H 2022

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. Entrepreneurs from Belarus, Kazakhstan, Armenia and Kyrgyzstan saw their sales climb five-fold year-on-year on the Wildberries marketplace in the first half of 2022, the company said in a statement.

"In the first half of 2022, sales by foreign businesses from Belarus, Kazakhstan, Armenia, Kyrgyzstan via Wildberries skyrocketed by 441% year-on-year to 5.1 bln rubles ($86 mln). Meanwhile, the number of businessmen from EAEU states surged 12-fold to 69,000," the statement said.

Revenues were the highest in the segment of socially important products, namely, food (sales increased 58-fold year-on-year), health goods (up 28-fold), personal safety apparel, including masks, gloves and sanitizers (up ten-fold), stationery materials (nine-fold) and toys (nine-fold). Sales of products from EAEU countries soared by 96% year-on-year to 18.5 bln rubles ($312 mln) in 1H 2022.

Wildberries is an online Russian retailer operating on the market since 2004. The company’s geographical presence covers all of Russian regions, as well as a number of other states, among them Belarus, Kazakhstan, Armenia, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan. In 2021, Wildberries’ turnover jumped by 93% to 844 bln rubles ($14 bln).