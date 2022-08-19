Russia’s oil exports by sea up by 4.4% in first half of August — analysts

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. Russia has increased the volume of oil exports shipped by sea by 4.4% year-on-year in the reporting period from August 1 to August 16 to 3.36 million barrels per day. This is reported by S&P Global Platts Analytics, citing data from the Kpler data and analytics firm.

For the fifth consecutive month, Russian oil exports by sea have remained above pre-special military operation levels, according to these analysts. Exports of oil products from Russia also increased for the third month in a row, rising to an average of 2.75 million barrels per day, which is the highest since February 24.

Asian refineries continue to buy up cheap Russian oil, but oil exports by sea to India have declined to 670,000 barrels per day over the period. This is the lowest since exports rose to a record high of nearly 1 million barrels per day in April.

Deliveries to China rose slightly in August, but the combined exports of Russian oil to China and India, which are now its largest buyers, fell to 1.56 million barrels per day compared to 1.74 million barrels per day in July.

According to the data, Russian exports to the Netherlands, Italy and Turkey rose sharply in early August. Compared to July, deliveries of Russian oil to these three countries by sea increased by a total of 400,000 barrels per day.

Lukoil has also increased oil supplies to its ISAB refinery in Sicily, according to Kpler. The company is not currently subject to direct sanctions, but the Italian government has considered temporarily nationalizing the ISAB plant, which accounts for a fifth of the country's refining capacity.