Contract on Airbus planes delivery suspended — Azimuth CEO

GRUSHEVSKAYA COSSACK VILLAGE, August 19. /TASS/. The contract for supply of Airbus passenger jets to Azimuth has been suspended, CEO of the Russian airline Pavel Ekzhanov told reporters on Friday.

"I regret saying our [Airbus] supply contract was suspended. Plans were in place to get four airplanes; they will not join our fleet in this year at the least. I hope we will resume this effort, resume relations with the lessee when more comfortable time will come," the top manager said.

"We will fly on domestic aircraft, on planes already available with us, and wait for receipt of new Sukhoi Superjet 100 airplanes," he added.