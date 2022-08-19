Euro rate on Moscow Exchange down below 59 rubles, first time since July 26

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. The euro-to-ruble rate fell below 59 rubles during currency trading on the Moscow Exchange on Friday. This is the first time that euro rate dropped below that value since July 26, according to trading data.

As of 02:19 pm Moscow time, the euro-to-ruble rate fell by 1.99% to 58.98 rubles.

By 02:30 pm Moscow time, the euro lost 2.31% and dropped to 58.78 rubles, while the dollar exchange rate lost 1.48% and amounted to 58.65 rubles.

Meanwhile, the MOEX index declined 0.33% to 2,187.15 points, the RTS index rose by 1.07% to 1,174.77, according to trading data at 02:30 pm Moscow time.

At the opening of trading on the Moscow Exchange, the dollar rate was 59.65 rubles (+0.2%), the euro exchange rate decreased by 1.02% and was 59.56 rubles.