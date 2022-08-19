Erdogan says leaders discussed steps to improve efficiency of grain exports

ANKARA, August 19. /TASS/. Steps to improve the efficiency of the grain export from Ukraine were discussed at the trilateral talks in Lvov on Thursday, the TRT TV quoted Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as saying.

"We focused on the steps that can be taken to improve the efficiency of the mechanism established for grain exports from Ukraine. I also drew attention to the need for greater involvement of the international community and its responsibility to revive the diplomatic process to resolve the conflict," he told the presidential pool reporters upon his return from Lvov, where talks involving Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres were held on Thursday.

After the meeting in Lvov, the Turkish leader said that the Istanbul agreements on grain exports from Ukraine are being successfully implemented. According to Erdogan, since August 1, about 625,000 tonnes of Ukrainian grain has been shipped through the humanitarian maritime corridor.

A package of documents geared towards resolving the issue of food and fertilizer supplies on global markets was signed on July 22 in Istanbul. Under the Russia-UN memorandum, the United Nations undertakes to work toward lifting anti-Russian restrictions hampering the exports of agricultural products and fertilizers. Another document envisages a mechanism of exporting grain from Ukraine-controlled Black Sea ports. An agreement between Russia, Turkey, Ukraine and the United Nations provides for the establishment of a four-party coordination center to search ships carrying grain in order to prevent weapons smuggling and avoid any false flag.