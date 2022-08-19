Magnit posts almost 40% rise in IFRS net income for 1H to $538 mln

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/ Net income of Magnit under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) gained 39.6% in January-June 2022 compared with the same period last year to 32 bln rubles ($538 mln) with a flat margin year-on-year of 2.8%, Russia’s retailer reported on Friday.

Total revenue increased by 38.2% in the reporting period, partly driven by the consolidation of the Dixy business, to 1.136 trillion rubles ($19 bln).

The company opened 654 stores on a net basis, redesigned 184 stores, with the total number of stores equaling 26,731 as of June 30. SG&A (Selling, General and Administrative) costs decreased by 49 basis points year-on-year to 19.7% as a percent of sales. Capital expenditures amounted to 23.4 bln rubles ($396 mln), down by 8.3% compared with the same period last year, which was driven by some slowdown in the store opening and refurbishment programs, the company said.

Magnit is one of Russia’s leading retailers. As of June 30, 2022, Magnit operated 45 distribution centers and 26,731 stores in 3,963 cities and towns throughout seven federal regions of the Russian Federation and in the Republic of Uzbekistan.