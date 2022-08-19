Dollar exchange rate down below 58 rubles on Moscow Exchange first since July 25

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. The dollar exchange rate declined below 58 rubles for the first time since July 25 as Friday trading opened, according to trading data.

As of 10:41 am Moscow time the dollar exchange rate was down by 0.26% at 59.37 rubles, while the euro exchange rate was down by 0.81% at 59.69 rubles.

As trading opened on Moscow Exchange the dollar exchange rate was higher than that of the European currency, reaching 59.65 rubles (+0.2%), while the euro exchange rate was down by 1.02% at 59.56 rubles. Later the dollar exchange rate started declining sharply to 57.7 rubles (-3.08%).

As of 10:41 am the MOEX Index was down by 0.67% at 2,179.58 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index was down by 0.52% at 1,156.24 points. As trading opened at 10:00 am, the MOEX rose by 0.24% to 2,199.6 points, while the RTS added 0.14% to 1,163.94 points.