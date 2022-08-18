TMK makes part of coupon payment on $500 mln bonds

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. TMK has organized a split payment of coupon payment on bonds issued by TMK Capital S.A. worth $500 mln with coupon rate of 4.3% due 2027, Russia’s largest pipe producer said in a statement.

"On August 17, 2022, TMK transferred part of coupon attributable to the noteholders holding their notes through the Russian National Settlement Depository (NSD) or other Russian custodians," the statement said.

Payments were made to NSD in the amount of ruble equivalent of $21.5 per each $1,000 of nominal value of bonds at the exchange rate of the Bank of Russia as of August 18, 2022.

The company will publish a separate report on payment of the remaining part of coupon to noteholders.

TMK is the largest Russian producer of tubular products and one of top three leaders of the global tubular business, with assets located in Russia, Romania, the Czech Republic, and Kazakhstan. The Cyprus-registered ТМК Steel Holding Limited owns 90.64% in the company, with another 9.36% of shares being in free float.