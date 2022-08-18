Stars Coffee chain can be expanded — co-owner

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. The Stars Coffee chain of coffee bars can be expanded, President of Sindica, the chain co-owner, told TASS on Thursday.

"We as Sindica holding always support proactive growth. Therefore, if see our financial return forecasts are proving to be true, we will immediately start opening in new places, probably in new cities. Moscow and St. Petersburg will certainly remain the base ones for us," Oleg Eskindarov said.

Assets of US-based Starbucks were earlier purchased by the partnership of rapper Timur Yunusov (Timati), businessman Anton Pinsky and Sindica company. The chain was renamed to Stars Coffee.