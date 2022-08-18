Dollar, euro exchange rates down over 2.5% on Moscow Exchange

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. The dollar exchange rate fell below 59 rubles during foreign currency trading on Moscow Exchange on Thursday, while the euro - below 60 rubles, for the first time since July 26 and 27, respectively, according to trading data.

As of 3:19 pm Moscow time the dollar exchange rate was down by 2.97% at 58.94 rubles, whereas the euro exchange rate was down by 2.83% at 59.92 rubles, according to trading data as of 2:50 pm.

By 3:38 pm the dollar slowed down growth to 2.62% trading at 59.16 rubles. Meanwhile the euro exchange rate was down by 2.88% at 59.89 rubles.

As trading opened on Moscow Exchange the dollar exchange rate lost 0.41% to 60.5 rubles, while the euro exchange rate edged down by 0.09% to 61.61 rubles.