Over 500 outlets belonging to ex-McDonald’s fast-food chain back in business

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. The rebranded, former McDonalds fast-food chain in Russia - Vkusno I Tochka - has resumed the operation of more than 500 restaurants since its opening, the company’s press service told TASS. In September the chain is to open another 350 outlets.

"Two months ago, the grand opening of Vkusno I Tochka (Russian for Tasty and That’s It - TASS) took place in Moscow on Pushkinskaya Square. Since then, the company has resumed the operation of more than 500 enterprises and opened the first outlets under the new brand, having hired more than 10,000 new employees and served more than 50 million people across all of Russia," the press service said.

"In September, Vkusno I Tochka intends to revive the work of more than 350 enterprises, and within a few years to boost the total number of outlets to a thousand," according to the statement.

The fast-food chain continues to work intensively on the resumption of all its services. In particular, the company has relaunched its mobile application "Vkusno I Tochka", while retaining the bonuses its clients received as part of the earlier loyalty program. In addition, the cafe concept restarted on August 11, the company noted.

Comeback under new name

McDonald's suspended the operation of all of its 850 restaurants in Russia on March 14, shortly after the start of a special military operation in Ukraine. On May 16, the multinational, whose share in the food service market reached 7%, announced its withdrawal from Russia. Through the mediation of the Industry and Trade Ministry, the corporation sold its business in Russia to its local owner, businessman Alexander Govor.

The fast-food chain is now operating under the new brand Vkusno I Tochka with newly-named items on the menu. The chain's general director Oleg Paroyev said earlier that the entire network of 850 restaurants would be opened by September and in the next 4-5 years it would expand to 1,000 outlets.