Agriculture Ministry proposes earmarking $166 mln more in subsidies to back grain output

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. Russia’s Agriculture Ministry has submitted a proposal to the Cabinet to allocate another 10 bln rubles ($166 mln) to subsidize the production and sale of grain this year, the ministry reported on Telegram on Thursday.

"This year this support measure envisages 10 bln rubles. Besides that, on August 17, the Agriculture Ministry sent an initiative to the government to additionally allocate 10 bln rubles. This will make it possible to maintain agricultural producers’ profitability amid rising production costs," the ministry said.

The ministry recalled that from September 1, 2022, registration in the federal state information system for the traceability of grain and processed grain products will be an obligatory condition for agricultural manufacturers to receive subsidies to reimburse part of the costs of production and sale of grain crops.

The relevant amendments to the legislation will be introduced by a draft decree, which has been prepared by the Agriculture Ministry and is now undergoing public debate, the ministry added.